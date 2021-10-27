ELKHART, Ind. — NIBCO Inc.’s Wrot Racer® push fittings represent a new line of premium copper push fittings that are engineered to join copper, CPVC-CTS, PEX, and PE-RT (with stiffeners) for easy transition between piping systems. With a patented fitting design, installations are easily made within seconds.

Wrot Racer push fittings are manufactured in the U.S. of 99.9% pure wrot copper. Naturally lead-free, the fittings feature antimicrobial properties and zero dezincification, providing for safe, clean drinking water connections for both residential and commercial applications.

Available in ½- to 1-inch sizes, the lightweight and compact Wrot Racer fittings are able to be installed wet or dry and can handle applications up to 200 psi and 200°F. The new fittings feature stainless steel gripper rings to ensure a secure connection. Wrot Racer fittings are ideal for tight-space installations and can also be removed and reused, avoiding wasted materials.

“Our high-quality, U.S.-made Wrot Racer push fittings offer a secure connection that is easy and quick to install,” said Marilyn Morgan, senior product manager-metal fittings, of NIBCO. “We are always working to develop products that make our customers more efficient in their installations.”

Push fitting configurations include couplings, 90-degree elbows, caps, adapters, and tees.

Manufactured from recyclable materials, Wrot Racer fittings are environmentally green and meet a variety of certifications and standards, including ANSI/NSF 14, 61, 372, and ASSE 1061. For more information, visit

.