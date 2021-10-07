ASHLAND CITY, Tenn. — A. O. Smith Corp., a provider of water heating and water treatment, announced the retirement of Rick Hawk, vice president of wholesale sales at A. O. Smith North America Water Heating (NAWH). Hawk has will remain with A. O. Smith through March 2022 to aid in the transition.

“Since joining the company over 40 years ago, Rick’s vast experience has helped shape A. O. Smith into the customer-focused organization it is today,” said Dave Warren, president and general manager, NAWH. “He has developed and mentored a sales team committed to meeting our customer’s needs and achieving the company’s goals and objectives. We thank him for his leadership and dedication to the company, and his friendship will be missed.”

Chuck Dean, regional vice president of sales, Western region, has been named as Hawk’s successor, effective immediately. Dean joined the company in 2008 as national accounts manager, before being promoted in January 2020. He earned his bachelor’s degree in public relations from Middle Tennessee State University and master’s degree in organizational management from Trevecca Nazarene University.

“In his 13 years with A. O. Smith, Chuck has proven to be a strong leader, taking on larger roles within the sales organization,” Warren said. “In this new role, Chuck will continue to provide leadership with an intense focus on serving our wholesale customers across the U.S.”

David Flores, regional sales manager, Western region for A. O. Smith's Lochinvar LLC business unit, has been promoted to regional vice president of sales, Western region for NAWH. Flores brings 17 years of sales leadership experience from Lochinvar, the last 12 of which in the western U.S. He earned his bachelor's degree in industrial distribution from Texas A&M University.

.