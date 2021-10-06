WESTFIELD, Mass. — RBI Torus condensing watertube boilers and water heaters now feature 10:1 turndown, further optimizing performance efficiency. Torus utilizes a pressure-driven air/fuel mixing system to reliably provides up to 10:1 turndown without the negative effects often seen in high turndown systems. This unique pressure-driven system has no moving parts and eliminates common nuisance failures, including ignition lockouts. Torus’ compact high-performance units are available in sizes ranging from 1,250-4,000 MBH with AHRI-certified efficiencies of up to 97.5% on boilers and 98% on water heaters.

At the heart of Torus is the heat exchanger. Made from 316L stainless steel, Torus heat exchangers are manufactured through a process called tube hydroforming, which allows the shaping of stainless steel tubes that are not only stronger and lighter but also have a higher quality surface than competitive heat exchangers. The unique four-pass design works in concert with a multichannel manifold and increased tube diameters resulting in ultra-high efficiency with very low pressure drop. An exclusive telescoping burner door system slides outward, offering full access to the combustion chamber for annual inspection and service.

The HeatNet 3.0 integrated boiler control management system features a user-friendly intuitive touchscreen allowing for easy set up and valuable trending data. HeatNet 3.0 continually monitors system performance and modulates boiler firing rates to maximize turndown ratios and maintain peak efficiency. A Sika vortex flow sensor provides real-time flow communication to the HeatNet 3.0 control platform while the Tru-Flow air/fuel coupling constantly monitors and regulates the flow of both air and fuel, ensuing optimal 1:1 fuel mixture for safe and reliable operation.

HeatNet Online — an optional, secure web-based remote monitoring program — allows users the ability to map boiler trend performance, change set points, and receive live alerts via SMS text messaging or email to any smartphone, tablet, or computer, giving users peace of mind relative to their boiler performance.

Torus equipment is low-NOx and category II- and IV-approved. Torus units can be vented with stainless steel and non-metallic vent options, including PVC, CPVC, and polypropylene.

RBI manufactures a complete line of copper fin tube and stainless steel boilers/water heaters from noncondensing to full condensing in an exceedingly wide range of capacities for maximum application flexibility. For more information, visit www.rbiwaterheaters.com.



