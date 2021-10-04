BROOMFIELD, Colo. — Viega LLC manager Daniel Rademacher has won the PMG Leadership Award from the International Code Council (ICC) for his work in training and educating plumbing professionals around the world.

Rademacher, who is the Trades Education Network (VTEN) program manager for Viega, was given the award at the ICC’s annual meeting Sept. 18-28 in Pittsburgh. The award is given each year to an individual or organization for exceptional service to the plumbing, mechanical, fuel gas and, swimming pool/spa (PMG) industry.

“Dan’s passion for providing relevant and engaging learning opportunities so that plumbing professionals can achieve their career goals, no matter where they are located, is unmatched,” the ICC stated.

“I’m humbled to receive this award from the ICC, an institution that has done so much to advance plumbing and promote the well-being of people around the world,” Rademacher said. “And I’m proud to be able to introduce safe plumbing practices where they are needed most.”

Rademacher directs the Viega Trades Education Network, which partners with trade schools to provide tools, lessons, and training to help educate future trades professionals.

This is only the latest industry honor for Rademacher. Last year, he was elected vice president of the board of directors of the American Society of Sanitary Engineering – International. In 2019, he won a World Plumbing Council Education and Training scholarship to travel to Rwanda for the purpose of developing and contributing further plumbing industry knowledge. Also, he was the International Association of Plumbing and Mechanical Officials (IAPMO) Industry Person of the Year in 2014.

He has 30 years of experience in the industry and is an accomplished instructor. He is also certified as a plumbing/mechanical inspector and plans examiner by the IAPMO. He has extensive experience using, implementing and interpreting the Uniform Plumbing Code, the Uniform Mechanical Code, International Plumbing Code, International Mechanical Code, and International Fuel Gas Code. For more information, visit www.viega.us.