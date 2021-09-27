FAIRFAX, Va. — Dewberry, a privately held professional services firm, has announced that senior marketing manager Wilma Joyner has been appointed to the position of associate board member elect for the North Carolina Healthcare Engineers Association's (NCHEA) 2021-2022 term. During the two year-appointment, Joyner will serve first as an elect associate member then as the associate member for the 2022-2023 term.

NCHEA is a state organization of the American Society for Healthcare Engineering (ASHE) of the American Hospital Association, which is the largest association devoted to professionals who design, build, maintain, and operate hospitals and other health care facilities. Members include health care facility managers, engineers, architects, designers, contractors, and infection control specialists. In her role as associate board member, Joyner acts as a liaison between the board and associate members, serves on committees as appointed by the NCHEA board or president, and is granted voting rights.

As a senior marketing manager with more than 25 years of experience, Joyner is based in Dewberry’s Raleigh, North Carolina, office and has been with the firm for 20 years. She oversees the business development and sales and marketing efforts for the firm’s mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and structural (MEPS) service group. Joyner is involved in Dewberry’s strategic initiatives and works with senior leadership to bring awareness to the firm’s name in the federal, state/local, and commercial markets.

Joyner earned a bachelor’s degree in corporate communications and journalism from Elon University (1991). In addition to her involvement with NCHEA, she is a member of the Society for Marketing Professional Services. For more information, visit www.dewberry.com.