HOUSTON — RectorSeal, a manufacturer of HVACR and plumbing tools and accessories, and a wholly-owned subsidiary of CSW Industrials Inc., added the Big Foot® Multi Frame XL to its extensive line of outstanding HVAC products. This addition complements RectorSeal's complete line of Big Foot systems from H Frame to Multi-Frame systems.

Weather-resistant Big Foot Frames are designed to support rooftop HVAC equipment and systems. Big Foot Frames provide a flexible support system for a wide variety of HVAC rooftop applications.

With the modular Multi Frame XL product series release, Big Foot Frames' legendary performance now offers an additional 20 inches in length for high-capacity VRV/VRF HVAC systems. After the initial frame is built — with the use of extension kits — it can be extended from any side as often as needed.

The Big Foot Multi Frame XL series offers all the features HVAC professionals expect, including being easy to assemble and providing versatility for challenging installations. All hardware is included in the boxed kits. Roof penetration is not required during installation. Mounting brackets, adjustable cross bars, connectors, and extension kits will accommodate HVAC units of all sizes.

All Multi Frame XL units are suitable for HVAC equipment up to 1,102 pounds and are constructed of hot-dipped galvanized steel. Adjustable leg assemblies are designed to accommodate roof slopes. For installation on PVC and asphalt roof surfaces, Foot Fleece SKUs are recommended to prevent roof damage.

To configure the Multi Frame XL parts needed for installation, use the Frame Tech online configuration and engineering tool. Frame Tech guides the user through a series of questions and automatically provides engineering specifications for maximum wind load (tip and slip) along with the pounds per foot calculations. For more information, visit www.rectorseal.com.