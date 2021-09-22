FORT WORTH — Washdown environments found in food, beverage, medical, pharmaceutical, and other industries need watertight electrical enclosures that can withstand high-temperature, high-pressure spray of water or chemicals. Hammond Manufacturing and Allied Electronics & Automation are helping companies in these industries select the electrical enclosures that are well-suited for these conditions.

Hammond’s Waterfall series stainless steel electrical enclosures, available from Allied, are particularly useful for food and beverage processing plants and other sanitary, washdown environments where bacteria and corrosion are concerns. Typically, a flat-top enclosure would allow for standing water to accumulate, which would create a breeding ground for bacteria. The Waterfall enclosures’ 25-degree sloped top prevents water and other liquids from accumulating and, in combination with its brushed No. 4 finish, makes cleaning quick and simple.

“We often hear about food recalls or quality issues with food that can affect the safety of consumers, so effective cleaning in this environment is an absolute must,” said Tom Ballou, sales & marketing manager, Hammond. “Standing water and debris buildup in crevices and on surfaces can be breeding grounds for bacteria. The Waterfall stainless steel enclosures were designed with features to address all of these concerns and still be suitable for other environments.”

Sloping on the top and bottom of the door edges allows liquids and debris to fall off easily. Contents inside are protected by a durable, one-piece foam gasket, while an exaggerated flange trough collar further deviates the water before it even reaches the gasket. All Hammond industrial NEMA 4 or 4x enclosures have a channel that allows water to flow around the gasket. The larger channel on the Waterfall enclosures protects the gasket even more, thereby extending the life of the gasket and further protecting equipment inside the enclosure.

Instead of a standard piano hinge that can trap food, dirt, and other debris, like most enclosures, the Waterfall enclosures use a bullet-style hinge for easy hose-down cleaning or rapid removal of the door for even more extensive cleaning. The hinge also allows the door to open a full 180 degrees for easy access for equipment maintenance or replacement. Optional stand-off kits for these wall-mount enclosures are available to further clean behind them, if needed.

The IP69K rating means they handle high-pressure (1,450 psi) and high-temperature (85°C) water jets, which are important for cleaning in food processing environments. The Waterfall enclosures also are NSF certified for splash zone areas in food processing plants. For more information on Hammond’s Waterfall series of enclosures, visit www.hammfg.com.