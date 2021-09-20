HARRISBURG, Pa. — Dawood Engineering has acquired ArchiTube, a multidiscipline technology company specializing in 3D BIM headquartered in Czestochowa, Poland. Combined, the dynamic companies create a path for transformative digital twin visualization of the built environment for international clients.

A wholly owned subsidiary of Dawood Engineering Inc., ArchiTube’s European group is led by Adam Grewenda. The team’s BIM, laser scanning, land surveying, and facilities management resume is strengthened by Dawood’s planning, design, construction, and geospatial acumen.

“Adam’s leadership and ArchiTube’s diverse client portfolio adds tremendous value to our family of companies — increasing our geographic reach tenfold throughout North America and Eurasia,” said Bony Dawood, P.E., president of Dawood Engineering. “This partnership expands our reach into the utility, energy, architectural, factory, logistics, and retail space — empowering us to provide clients with turnkey asset management solutions to better visualize, analyze, and improve global infrastructure.”

“Infusing BIM into Dawood’s suite of leading-edge surveying and Esri®-based GIS platforms equips clients with tools to better integrate technical documents,” said Grewenda. “Technologically and culturally, we share the same sustainability, diversification and community support goals.”

