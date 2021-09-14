NEW YORK — Consumers and community leaders will be urged to “Be a Net-Zero Hero™” in the New York State Energy Coalition’s new marketing campaign beginning this month and running through April 2022.

The new campaign highlights Bioheat® fuel’s path to a net-zero carbon future as “The Renewable Home Heating Fuel” that promotes cleaner air … is better for our planet … is better for the environment … supports American jobs … helps lower emissions … offers energy independence … is better for the Earth … is clean and safe, and is “Delivered Now!”

“New York Bioheat fuel companies and their customers are net-zero heroes,” said Rocco Lacertosa, president, NYSEC. “New Yorkers are already on a path to net-zero carbon and may not even realize it. We are proud to show the community that we are part of the solution to climate change and able to lower carbon emissions right now.”

The Be a Net-Zero Hero marketing campaign will deliver more than 70 million impressions and includes digital advertising, digital and printed billboards, and exterior signs on buses traveling routes throughout the downstate region. All marketing directs the viewers to www.todaysbioheat.com.

Stretching over eight-months, the marketing plan was developed and executed by PriMedia and is being underwritten by NYSEC and the National Oilheat Research Alliance (NORA).

Representing full service fuel dealers and auxiliary industries in New York City, Long Island, and Westchester, NYSEC is committed to ensuring the delivery of high quality renewable liquid heating fuels, equipment, and services to consumers and businesses throughout the downstate region. For more information, visit https://nysecnow.org.