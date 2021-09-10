HUDSON, Mass. — The rackmount DewMaster precision hygrometer with stainless steel X3F sensor from Edgetech Instruments Inc. features a 19-inch rackmount configuration with its corrosion resistant, primary method, chilled mirror sensor remotely mounted on a connecting cable typically 10 feet long, it is a drop-in replacement.

The DewMaster is a laboratory-grade, high-precision, instrument with multiple available sensor configurations and wide applicability to fit all budgets. Available sensors can be air, fan, or liquid cooled to fit the required dew/frost point range. Applications range from use as a calibration standard to monitoring moisture content in continuous industrial processes.

All Edgetech Instruments hygrometers are manufactured and supported in the USA in a modern, ISO 9001:2015 registered facility with ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accredited calibration laboratory. All calibrations and certifications are NIST traceable. For more information, visit www.edgetechinstruments.com.