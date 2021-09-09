HOUSTON — RectorSeal®, a manufacturer of HVACR and plumbing tools and accessories and a wholly-owned subsidiary of CSW Industrials Inc., introduced enhanced solvent cements and primers in a wide variety of sizes and formulas for welding PVC, CPVC, and ABS pipe installations while offering customer requested convenience features and enhanced performance benefits.

RectorSeal primers properly etch the pipe surfaces to ensure a consistent and robust weld every time. Several RectorSeal primers are now ATSM F656-, LEED-, and NSF 61-certified, including Jim PR-1L, Clear PR-2L, and Bill PR-3.

Jim PR-1L is a fast-acting, high-etch, purple primer for PVC and CPVC pipe, tubing, and socket-type fittings. Low-VOC, LEED-compliant, and NSF-approved for potable water systems, and it offers a shelf life of up to three years. Its purple color ensures an easy visual check to ensure complete coverage. Clear PR-2L offers similar features as Jim PR-1L but is transparent. Bill PR-3 is also a clear primer that etches and penetrates surfaces, increases the bonding strength on PVC and CPVC systems, and helps to make a clean, professional-looking joint. Manufactured from high-quality 100% virgin materials, it has a shelf life of up to three years.

In response to customer requests, the following solvent cements are now available in wide-mouth gallon cans.

Gold 844L – No Primer Needed Medium body CPVC solvent cement;

Homer 828L – Gray, Heavy Body PVC solvent cement;

Pete 602L – Fast Setting, Clear, Medium body PVC solvent cement;

Arctic 616L – Clear, Fast Setting, Medium body solvent cement for cold weather application;

Hot 203L – Very Fast Setting, Blue, Medium Body PVC solvent cement; and

PVC Electrical Conduit 633L – Fast Setting, Medium body, Electrical PVC conduit solvent cement.



In addition, Arctic 616L and Gold 844L are now reformulated, offering an improved viscous formula designed to provide a smoother application and stronger bond.

"At RectorSeal, everyone works to ensure that we offer our customers the best products," said Caitlin Krc, product manager at RectorSeal. "That's why I'm proud to announce our expansions in product certifications, packaging, and reformulated products that all combine to acknowledge and respect customer feedback."

