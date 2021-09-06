WASHINGTON — The Energy Management Association (EMA) has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Association of Energy Services Professionals (AESP) to facilitate collaboration, education, training, and information sharing.

“EMA is excited to announce a new partnership with the Association of Energy Service Professionals,” said Chris Smith, CxA, EMP, Jacobs Engineering, president, EMA. “We believe that combining our resources can better drive both of our missions of advancing and supporting professionals who provide energy services.”

As part of this agreement, AESP members receive a discount on EMA’s training offerings such as

Energy Management Professional Seminars, which explain EMA’s commissioning-based approach to energy management that maximizes energy savings and optimizes building performance; O&M Training Courses, which instruct building and facility managers in basic principles aimed at improving energy efficiency and system performance.



By attending CxEnergy 2022, AESP members will be able to take advantage of professional development and networking opportunities (April 19-22, Orlando, Florida). Attendees will earn AIA and other industry certification continuing education credits for presentations that include case studies and topics in building envelope/enclosure commissioning, technology and innovation, energy management, commissioning specialty systems, data centers, microgrids, and more.

Being a part of the larger alliance – the Authorities in Building Performance – EMA offers AESP members relationship-building opportunities with members of the AABC Commissioning Group (ACG) and the Associated Air Balance Council (AABC). Together, this network consists of more than 600 member companies and 2,500 certified professionals in the testing, adjusting, and balancing; commissioning; and energy management industries.

The EMA is dedicated to providing education, training, and certification to energy management professionals on behalf of building owners. Its Energy Management Professional Certification (EMP) features a commissioning-based curriculum that maximizes energy efficiency and optimization of building systems.

AESP is a member-based association dedicated to improving the delivery and implementation of energy efficiency, demand-side management, distributed energy resources and demand response programs. AESP provides professional development programs, access to a network of energy practitioners, and promotes the transfer of knowledge and experience.

For more information, visit www.energymgmt.org or www.aesp.org.