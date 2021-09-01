JERSEY CITY, N.J. — Bel Fuse-Circuit Protection, a Bel group company, introduced the 0ACH Series of fast-acting, high-current SMD brick fuses. The series offers high current ratings and high interrupting ratings within a small package size of 4.5-by-4.5-by-12.3 mm.

The 0ACH Series is designed for automotive and other applications that require a high current fuse, and where any gain in size, weight, and power is beneficial, such as high-power battery systems, routers, and blade servers. The range is supplied as tape and reel for auto-insert SMD processes.

The series delivers current ratings of 60A to 100A; DC voltage of 72 vdc; interrupting ratings up to 1,000A; meets AEC-Q200 automotive requirements; and is RoHS-compliant, halogen free, and complies with UL 248-1 and UL 248-14. For more information, visit http://belfuse.com.