READING, United Kingdom — The recently formed Thermal Management Solutions Group, an automotive thermal management systems provider, has appointed Dirk Becker as vice president - sales, marketing, and engineering.

His appointment spearheads the company’s transition to a supplier focused on the next generation of electrified vehicles as well as internal combustion engine thermostats. Bringing more than 25 years of global automotive experience to the role, Becker’s combined strategic management of the group’s sales and engineering operations will see the continued development of current and future opportunities for customer collaboration.

Becker joins the business from Johnson Electric International AG, where he spent 10 years as the vice president of sales and marketing for Europe, working with Daimler, BMW, VW, ZF, Conti, Brose, and Bosch. Previous roles have included European sales manager for fuel handling at Delphi Automotive, gaining responsibility for accounts with VW Group, BMW, and Daimler, and as global customer manager at BMW Group. Previous to his sales roles, Becker also has significant engineering experience and studied applied science at Aachen University in Germany.

Becker replaces Paddy Lange, who will soon leave the group to pursue new opportunities. Lange will continue to work closely with the company until his departure at the end of October to ensure a seamless transition and complete business continuity.

“I am delighted to announce the recruitment of another major industry talent to the Thermal Management Group,” said Mark Franckel, CEO, Thermal Management Solutions. “Dirk’s combination of customer and OEM-based skills, experience, and contacts will help to elevate Thermal Management Solutions Group’s portfolio in the combustion engine arena. He will play a significant role in fortifying the group’s position as the industry-leading supplier of products which benefit the next generation of electrified vehicles.”

“Thermal Management Solutions Group is in an exciting and promising position,” said Becker. “Combining the power of the Dauphinoise Thomson, Magal, and Wahler brands, the group is well poised to become the go-to supplier for thermal management products in zero-emission vehicles, whilst remaining an industry-leading force in the internal combustion engine market. Using the knowledge and experience I have gathered over many years across the automotive industry, I’m looking forward to helping advance the Group’s core offering that will see Thermal Management Solutions operate seamlessly on a global level, while still retaining the personal approach that the company is renowned for.”

For more information, visit https://thermansol.com.