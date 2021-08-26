ROCKLAND, Mass. — The Acadia Series washable energy recovery plates from Airxchange are now available to deliver total performance and HVAC system efficiency.

Acadia’s polymer plate design aligns with Airxchange’s proprietary polymer energy recovery wheel design to offer engineers, building owners, and original equipment manufacturers a comprehensive choice of washable residential, commercial, and industrial air-to-air energy recovery components.

“We developed the Acadia Series to deliver performance levels not seen in other plates, while also making them washable to help engineers and facility managers improve indoor air quality,” said Randall Steele, CEO of Airxchange. “Because you can clean them – and because we incorporated polymer media that won’t degrade – the plates are designed for an extended lifespan.”

The Acadia Series is available in a range of sizes, from 50 to 4,000 cfm, has a high-structured plate strength with up to 5 inches of pressure differential, includes an antibacterial coating, and is easy to clean.

Sequoia and Sedona Series

The Sequoia Series offers a lower cost alternative to the Acadia Series with all the same range of sizes and features except the washable media.

Additionally, the new Sedona Series is designed for smaller systems and solutions, where a max airflow of 450 cfm is ideal. Also polymer, the Sedona delivers 75%-85% sensible heat transfer efficiency in a cross-counter airflow design.

“While the washable media plays an important role in maintaining performance levels, we know high-quality, non-corroding polymer energy recovery components are a favorite among engineers and our original equipment manufacturing (OEM) customer base,” Steele said. “For that reason, we wanted to deliver several more premium options to select from.”

For more information, visit Airxchange.com.