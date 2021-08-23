ASTON, Pa. — The Sensaphone Zone Water Detection Sensor detects the widespread presence of water in areas like floors or drop ceilings. Users receive an alert when the sensor comes into contact with water. The sensor includes 10 feet of water rope to cover a large area. Operators can connect up to 10 water ropes to a single sensor for up to 100 feet of coverage. This sensor operates on two AA batteries. When the batteries become depleted, the sensor will automatically send out an alert, so users can replace the batteries when no water is present. For more information, visit www.sensaphone.com.
August 23, 2021
