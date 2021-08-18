OXFORDSHIRE, England — Williams Advanced Engineering and Molicel have agreed to a strategic collaboration to support the next generation of lithium-ion power battery cells.

The collaboration will bring power-optimized cell technology from Molicel together with WAE’s advanced system design and control systems expertise to deliver a shared vision of high-performance battery systems, optimized for power while also delivering energy density across a number of industries.

Molicel has accumulated extensive expertise and know-how in chemical research and manufacturing engineering during the last 40 years in addition to database design and validation methodologies. The relationship will initially focus on collaboration to assess and develop technology to support demonstration activities aimed at growing market awareness of this exciting technological development.

“We are committed to the engineering challenge of cell technology development and in conjunction with Molicel, believe we can address a number of opportunities across a wide range of applications, and we look forward to working with the team at Molicel,” said Paul McNamara, technical director, Williams Advanced Engineering.

Casey Shiue, president of E-One Moli Energy (Molicel), added: “Molicel is on a mission to produce outstanding cells to drive the electric evolution. We will bring our expertise and experiences on consistent high power, low impedance and fast charge to our collaboration with Williams Advanced Engineering. Our technology is well suited to the arenas that WAE operates and we are happy to be part of this exciting collaboration.”

