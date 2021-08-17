INDIANAPOLIS — Today’s tightly constructed, energy-efficient homes and buildings have one disadvantage – it can be difficult for airborne pollutants to escape. In order to address this, Carrier recently launched the Infinity® return air purifier, its latest indoor air quality solution designed to help create a healthier facility. Installed and mounted in the return air duct, the air purifier offers proven, third-party tested effectiveness in inactivating 99% of select airborne viruses and germs, including coronavirus trapped by the MERV 15 filter. Carrier is a part of Carrier Global Corp., a global provider of healthy, safe, sustainable, and intelligent building and cold chain solutions.

The Infinity return air purifier, a part of the Healthy Homes suite of Carrier’s Healthy Buildings Program’s indoor air quality solutions, offers a quiet-operating, MERV 15 measure of efficiency for residential air filters. In addition, it’s ideal for applications where the furnace air handler is not easily accessed by the homeowner. Minimal maintenance is required, including filter cartridge replacement and occasional inspection/brush cleaning of the ionization panel. Plus, the Infinity return air purifier is installed inside the living space, allowing for convenient and easy filter cartridge replacement.

“Americans spend an average of 90% of their time indoors, where concentrations of some pollutants are often two to five times higher than outside air,” said Holly Rhodes, associate director, indoor air quality products, Carrier. “Carrier is constantly striving to innovate and create products that will help families make their indoor environments healthier. The Infinity return air purifier provides an effective and low-maintenance option for homeowners to help inactivate airborne viruses and pathogens in their home as part of a mitigation strategy including hand washing, sanitization and other measures recommended by health experts.”

The Infinity return air purifier features Captures & Kills® technology, which treats the air using a three-step “Charge/Capture/Kill” process: