COLUMBUS, Ohio — Heating, Air-conditioning & Refrigeration Distributors International (HARDI) released its monthly TRENDS report, showing the average sales performance by HARDI distributors was an increase of 22.1% during June 2021.

The average annual sales growth for the 12 months through June 2021 is 17.2%.

“Sales this month are being compared to a gain of 24.3% last year, so this is a very strong report, and the dollar weighted sales growth is comparable,” said Brian Loftus, market research and benchmarking analyst, HARDI.

The Days Sales Outstanding (DSO), a measure of how quickly customers pay their bills, was 39 days at the end of June 2021.

“The DSO has been faster than normal thanks to the aggressive policies to support the economy during the COVID related disruptions, but that benefit is waning,” said Loftus. “Bills were being paid seven to eight days quicker recently, but that benefit is now less than three days better than normal.”

The annual sales growth through June of 17.2% is off slightly from the 17.6% record rate through May 0f 2021.

“This high-teens growth rate reflects the easy comparisons last year, the reinvestment in housing that included higher replacement activity, and the 20-plus-percent gains for single unit permits across our seven economic regions,” said Loftus. “Prices go up when demand increases and that should help keep the annual sales growth in double-digit territory for the balance of the year.”

HARDI members do not receive financial compensation in exchange for their monthly sales data and can discontinue their participation without prior notice or penalty. Participation is voluntary, and the depth of market coverage varies from region to region. An independent entity collects and compiles the data that can include products not directly associated with the HVACR industry. For more information, visit www.hardinet.org.