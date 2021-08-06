MIDDLETON, Wis. — Greenheck Group, a global manufacturer of air movement, control, and conditioning products for commercial, institutional, and industrial use, was honored to accept the 2020 American Legion Large Employer of Veterans Award. The award was presented to Greenheck Group team members at the American Legion, Department of Wisconsin 102nd Convention. The company is an employer of veterans in not only Wisconsin but all its locations throughout the U.S., with more than 400 team members having served in the military, making veterans more than 10% of Greenheck Group’s total number of team members. The company was founded in 1947 by Bob and Bernie Greenheck after both served and returned home to Wisconsin from World War II. The company’s commitment to the employment and support of veterans has been a priority from the beginning.

Brian Funfar, vice president and chief information officer, and Luke Bird, sales application engineering specialist, accepted the award from David Wischer, department commander. Both Greenheck Group team members are veterans and strong leaders in the company’s veterans’ initiatives.

According to Angela Chappell, The American Legion, Department of Wisconsin, Greenheck Group was nominated for the national honor by American Legion, Montgomery-Plant-Dudley Post 10, Wausau, Wisconsin, Chappell added, “These are national awards given annually to employers for their efforts to ensure the economic well-being of veterans of Wisconsin.”

“Greenheck Group hires military veterans because those with military experience consistently show they have attributes that align with our company values,” said Jim McIntyre, CEO of Greenheck Group. “Highly skilled, motivated, and committed to quality, our veterans have a proven record of integrity and professionalism. We are honored to be among those companies receiving this award today.”

The annual Employer of Veterans awards, presented by The American Legion’s National Veterans Employment & Education Commission since 1969, are given to businesses across the country that have established outstanding records in employing and retaining veterans, workers with disabilities, and older members of the workforce. For more information, visit www.greenheck.com.