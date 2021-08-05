CHICAGO — Airthings, global manufacturer of IAQ solutions and energy-saving technology, has formed a strategic agreement with Edwards — a provider of fire detection and alarm solutions and a part of Carrier Global Corporation, a global provider of healthy, safe, sustainable and intelligent building solutions. The agreement commercializes Airthings’ business solution through more than 500 Edwards channel partners in the fire and security segment.

Extending the distribution of Airthings technology represents tremendous progress toward making air quality monitoring a critical component of commercial buildings and as ubiquitous as the everyday smoke detector.

“Edwards and Airthings share a mutual commitment to improving indoor environments,” said Angie Gomez, president, Edwards. “Expanding our comprehensive fire and life safety offering to include indoor air quality monitoring will further enable our customers to create safer, healthier indoor environments.”

As part of the strategic agreement, Edwards will commercialize the Airthings for Business solution through its channel partners in the United States and Canada.

The Airthings for Business solution lets customers monitor, visualize, and control their indoor air quality to ensure a safer and healthier environment while saving on energy costs. Set up in a matter of minutes, the wireless monitors run on long-lasting batteries, making the solution easily scalable and customizable to any new or existing space. In addition, Airthings sensors provide air quality data to Abound, Carrier’s new open-technology platform designed to make building environments more intelligent, efficient, and responsive. Abound aggregates data from different systems and sensors and provides building owners, operators, and occupants transparency into relevant and contextual insights about air quality, thermal comfort, and other performance data.

Airthings’ sensors will provide indoor air quality data and insights to the Abound platform via the Airthings API.

“Airthings is on a mission to empower the world to breathe better through simple, affordable, and accurate technology solutions,” said Oyvind Birkenes, CEO, Airthings. “Together with Edwards and Carrier, we can build on our pursuit of making air quality sensors an essential element of every building and home–helping even more people take control of their air quality and protect their health. Entering a strategic agreement with a brand like Carrier is a massive step that will accelerate the evolution of air quality monitoring into an indispensable aspect of any HVAC system or building safety solution.”

Why IAQ Matters

Buildings can harbor high levels of harmful substances and create conditions that are detrimental to not only health and wellbeing but productivity too. In fact, the air indoors is typically two to five times more polluted than outdoors according to the EPA. Since most people spend 90% of their time indoors, whether that is in school, the office, or other buildings, it is important to ensure good air quality indoors. For more information, visit www.carrier.com.