EXETER, N.H. — ASC Engineered Solutions™ has expanded its digital design solutions with the addition of threaded fitting Autodesk Revit families. New, free digital content includes Anvil & SCI branded Cast, Ductile, and Malleable Iron products, in both standard and heavyweight offerings. In addition, ASC now offers Threaded Pipe Fittings BIM and CAD content.

All ASC Anvil and SCI brands of threaded products can also be downloaded in traditional 2D and 3D CAD formats from the company’s BIM library, along with Fabrication content components (.ITM files). Sharpe® valve CAD files are also available for download.

The company’s extensive BIM and CAD content library available online includes its full hangers, grooved, and threaded fittings product lines. Additional files are in development and will be released quarterly. For more information, visit www.asc-es.com/bim-portal.