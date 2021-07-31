Know of an exemplary woman working in the HVACR engineering sector?

Nominate her for Engineered Systems' 20 to Watch: 2022 Women in HVAC!

Nominations are now open and will remain open through Oct. 15. We’re looking for women at all steps of the industry — not just the most powerful and/or influential. The only requirement is that nominees have to be women and work in the HVACR engineering sector.

Contest opening: July 15

Nominations Due: Friday, Oct. 15

Women in the engineering industry remain vastly underrepresented. In fact, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, only 13% of active engineers in 2019 were women.

Trends reveal that these statistics are changing.

According to the Society of Women Engineers, 36,453 women obtained bachelor’s degrees in engineering and computer science in 2016 — a 53% increase over the 23,606 who obtained degrees in 2011.

In 2017, that number continued to climb, as 21.8% of undergraduate engineering students were women, and 20.6% of undergraduate engineering degrees were awarded to women. Between 2013 and 2018 the number of degrees awarded in engineering and computer science increased 43%.

Engineered Systems is on a crusade to further push this momentum forward. Three years ago, we showcased 20 of these individuals in our inaugural 20 to Watch: Women in HVAC contest. Over the last two years, we’ve continued this coverage, highlighting 40 more accomplished females. We’re excited to announce the contest is returning in 2022. In the February 2022 issue of Engineered Systems, we’ll announce our next set of 20 leading ladies.

For more information on the 20 to Watch: Women in HVAC contest, contact editor-in-chief, Herb Woerpel, at woerpelh@bnpmedia.com.