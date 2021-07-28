BROOMFIELD, Colo. — Viega LLC will reopen its seminar centers in Colorado and New Hampshire on Aug. 1.

The centers had been closed since March 2020 due to COVID-19. Viega is reopening them with new safety measures in place, including limiting class size, cleaning stations, and mask requirements, when appropriate.

“We’re excited to reopen and welcome back our customers, contractors and distributors,” said Jason McKinnon, director of technical services. “We moved training online during the pandemic and that’s been successful, but it’s going to be great to work in-person again with people.”

The seminar centers are located at Viega LLC headquarters in Broomfield, Colorado, and in Nashua, New Hampshire. Each features classrooms, hand-on workshops, and interactive learning displays. Viega offers courses in a variety of subjects, including pressing, design, and installation, and each course is customizable to meet the needs of our customers.

In response to customer demand during the lockdown, the company created Viega Works, online sessions largely limited to single companies. These programs, which can be as short as 30 minutes, are custom-designed to cover the topics customers request.

“Customers like Viega Works because it’s fast and affordable and gives them the exact information they need without requiring travel or a major time commitment,” McKinnon said. “With the reopening of our seminar centers we offer even more opportunities to engage with our technical consultants than ever before. Customers can attend in-person at one of our seminar centers or contact us to set up a unique virtual experience with content specific to their team. No matter where or how you want to connect with our experts, we will make it easy and valuable for you and your organization.”

For more information, visit www.viega.us.