Is your work currently tied to an energy initiative? Chances are, regardless of your current role, you’re hearing a lot of talk about efficiency as new corporate energy initiatives sprout throughout the industrial sector. These initiatives take many shapes and tend to focus primarily on improving operations with existing infrastructure. However, investments in new technology and infrastructure can help industrial organizations make a stronger, faster impact on energy and sustainability. And while taking on new technologies can seem daunting, a simple place to start is with the most fundamental of industrial technologies — the machines themselves.

In a comprehensive review on corporate sustainability targets among Fortune 500 companies, a series of Power Forward reports showed that 72% of consumer staples companies have energy sustainability goals. And across a more varied sample of manufacturing companies, nearly half had public energy efficiency targets.

The industrial sector’s focus on energy efficiency makes sense as energy costs comprise a substantial portion of the sector’s overall operating costs. In 2015, McKinsey & Company reported that, globally, the chemical, cement, metals, and mining sectors spent approximately one-third of their operating budgets on energy at the time with other industrial sectors not far behind. The power generation sector was then spending 50%-80% of its overall operating budget on energy. At the individual machine level, energy costs make up approximately 85% of a machine’s overall life cycle cost, with the purchase price at 5% and maintenance costs at 10% of the life cycle cost.

Despite the opportunity for improvement, the International Energy Agency reports that corporate investments in energy efficiency are currently at risk of being deprioritized because of the perception of a long path to a return on investment (ROI). However, McKinsey’s data shows that where operational improvements result in energy savings of approximately 10%-20%, investments in energy-efficient technologies can reduce energy consumption by more than 30% with an ROI in less than three years. By focusing on improving energy efficiency through primarily operational means, these organizations are missing their largest opportunity.