APPLE VALLEY, Minn. — To help meet growing customer and market demands for PEX pipe, Uponor North America is expanding its manufacturing capacity in Minnesota. Starting in August, the Lakeville Distribution Center, which was originally built in 2009, will begin construction to add 57,000 square feet on the southwest side of the building. The $5 million project is scheduled for completion in June 2022. Additionally, the Hutchinson facility, which was purchased in 2017 and opened in 2018, is also expanding with a $5 million renovation project to create an additional 25,000 square feet of manufacturing space, scheduled to be complete in May 2022.

“As we enter the post-pandemic business climate, Uponor is positioning itself to increase capacity and productivity to effectively meet customer demand for our product,” said Bill Gray, president, Uponor North America. “We are grateful for the support of Uponor’s leadership as well as the support from the leaders of these local communities.”

RJ Ryan has been selected as the general contractor for the Lakeville expansion, and PCL will be the general contractor for Hutchinson.

This will be the company’s 12th and 13th expansions in North America since 1990. The most recent expansions include an $18 million, 90,000-square-foot expansion in 2016 and a $17.4-million, 58,000-square-foot expansion in 2017. After completion of both expansions in 2022, the total Uponor North America building square footage will exceed 1 million. For more information, visit www.uponor.com