DAVIDSON, N.C. — Trane has redesigned the vertical models in its Axiom water source heat pump (WSHP) product line for improved energy efficiency, acoustic performance, and serviceability. The new vertical WSHP combines ultra-high energy efficiency, sound attenuation, integrated controls and superior maintenance accessibility that makes it an attractive comfort management solution for building owners, contractors, and end-users.

With a small-space footprint, these models offer an ideal comfort management solution — especially for tight-space environments — in offices, schools, and multifamily residential buildings. Enhancements include front access for all routine maintenance for improved installation and serviceability. The models also offer super-efficient, full-load energy efficiency ratio (EER) and coefficient of performance (COP) at all energy efficiency tiers to help qualify for utility rebates and provide savings to the customer both in first cost and operating costs The Axiom Vertical WSHP delivers significant carbon-reducing energy efficiency and quiet, reliable comfort. For more information, visit https://www.trane.com/commercial/north-america/us/en/products-systems/packaged-units-and-split-systems/water-source-heat-pumps/high-ef-horizontal-vertical-wshp.html