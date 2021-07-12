MILWAUKEE — Hitachi has raised the bar for variable refrigerant flow (VRF) control with its latest line of controllers. Featuring intuitive designs and robust capabilities, these new models provide state-of-the-art control of multiple systems.

The systems are ideal for applications such as hotels, schools, offices, and restaurants. They provide a variety of features for HVAC professionals and building occupants, including airCloud Pro, a VRF central touchscreen controller and an advanced color wired remote controller.

airCloud Pro

HVAC professionals can enjoy anytime, anywhere control of an unlimited number of VRF systems with the airCloud Pro. On the web or through a smartphone, the intuitive interface enables technicians to:

Adjust temperature, fan speed, and equipment modes;

Set operations schedules;

Receive error and maintenance alerts; and

Add users with customized permissions.

VRF Central Touchscreen Controller

This wired controller enables HVAC professionals to manage 2,048 systems and 2,560 individual VRF indoor units. With the touch of a finger, the controller’s user-friendly interface enables technicians to manage multiple or individual zones. Features include:

A large, high-resolution touchscreen for fast swipe-and-click access to data;

Customizable interfaces that show the information technicians want — the way they want it;

Easy-to-set schedules for hassle-free energy savings;

Rich management reports with up to two years of data; and

Optional energy calculation software for simple, accurate tenant billing.



Advanced Color Wired Remote Controller

Blending sleek design with advanced functionality, this controller enables simple, precise control of multiple systems. The controller’s thoughtful design includes:

A simplified menu for immediate access to most frequently used functions;

User-friendly language, diagrams, and images for intuitive selections;

On-screen installation and maintenance instructions that eliminate paper documentation; and

A hotel mode with specialized functionality that enhances both guest experience and energy savings.

For more information, visit https://www.us.hitachiaircon.com/products/vrf-controls.