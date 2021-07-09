VIENNA, Va. — The American Boiler Manufacturers Association (ABMA) has promoted Shaunica Jayson to the role of marketing director.

Jayson began her career with ABMA in 2017 as a part-time marketing manager. In 2018, she took on a full-time marketing and membership role and immediately oversaw the selection and integration of ABMA’s online membership directory and newsfeed, which has expanded the association’s reach beyond the membership. Due to her digital marketing efforts, ABMA’s online membership directory and newsfeed receive more than 2,000 visitors a month.

Under Jayson’s lead, ABMA established an overall marketing plan with yearly goals and objectives that has significantly increased ABMA’s brand awareness and digital impressions along with establishing advertising programs to promote ABMA throughout various platforms. During her tenure with ABMA, she has successfully implemented a marketing plan resulting in advertising sales increasing by 66%, social media reach growing by more than 1,000%, and print buyers guide distribution growing to almost 7,000 recipients in addition to distribution at national trade shows.

Jayson brings a high level of energy and passion to ABMA, ensuring the association continues to grow and innovate. This promotion recognizes her achievements, positive impacts, and exemplary efforts to assist our members.

In her new role, Jayson is supervising Hannah Purkey, marketing intern, and leading ABMA’s marketing transformation to build greater efficiencies and prepare for direct end-user and supply chain outreach for BOILER 2022. For more information, visit www.abma.com.