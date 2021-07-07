FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Franklin Electric Co. Inc. announced the launch of the Little Giant® VCCA Series of condensate pumps: the VCCA-20ULS and VCCA-20-P. Both pumps are designed for use in the automatic collection and removal of condensate from air conditioning, refrigeration, and dehumidification equipment when gravity drainage is not possible or practical. The VCCA Series’ low tank height allows these condensate pumps to be used where other condensate pumps will not fit.

The VCCA-20ULS pump is also suitable for high-efficiency condensing furnace and boiler equipment applications. The VCCA-20-P is engineered specifically for plenum applications. It is constructed with materials that have been tested by and meet Underwriter’s Laboratories’ Standard 2043 “Fire Test for Heat and Visible Smoke Release for Discrete Products and their Accessories Installed in Air Handling Spaces.”

The new VCCA Series is designed to pack reliable pumping power into compact spaces. The 1/30 hp VCCA pumps feature 1 ¼-inch low-profile tanks that are more streamlined than others in their class, making them ideal for tight areas. Thoughtful design is built into every part of the machines, including rubber feet on the bottom of the tank to help isolate vibration and noise when the pump is used on hard surfaces. Customer-friendly features include an external test lever that allows installers to easily test or check the equipment for proper operation without having to disassemble HVAC equipment. For more information, visit www.littlegiant.com.