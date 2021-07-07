CHANTILLY, Va. — The Sheet Metal and Air Conditioning Contractors’ National Association (SMACNA), an organization dedicated to promoting quality and excellence in the sheet metal and air conditioning industry, today announced the winners of its Annual Safety Excellence Awards. The recognition program stems from SMACNA’s yearly safety survey and celebrates members who report the lowest injury and illness rates and who continue to adopt a safety culture along with safe practices on the job site.
“Nothing is more important to SMACNA than the health and safety of our members and their employees,” said Vince Sandusky, CEO, SMACNA. “Congratulations to the winners of this year’s Safety Excellence Awards. You should feel proud of what you’ve accomplished as low injury and illness rates speak volumes to your best-in-class performance within the industry.”
Twenty-seven member companies received the 2021 Safety Excellence Award for overall safety performance based on people-hours worked and OSHA incidence rates as reported in the annual safety survey. Award winners in Canada were recognized based on performance as measured against Canadian safety programs, which are conducted on a provincial basis rather than the national OSHA program in the U.S. Detailed results from the U.S. survey can be found in the “SMACNA Safety Statistics Profile” report due out later in the summer.
First place winners will be presented with the award during SMACNA’s Annual Convention in October. All others will receive the award via mail over the summer. Award winners include:
Over 500,000 hours
TCM Corp – Portland, Oregon
Baker Group – Ankeny, Iowa
Control Air Enterprises LLC – Anaheim, California
400,001-500,000 hours
Streimer – Portland, Oregon
Integrated Facility Services – Fenton, Missouri
MG McGrath, Inc. – Maplewood, Minnesota
300,001-400,000 hours
General Sheet Metal – Clackamas, Oregon
Mall City Mechanical – Kalamazoo, Michigan
Peck Hannaford & Briggs Co. – Cincinnati, Ohio
200,001-300,000 hours
Climate Engineers – Hiawatha, Iowa
Smith MEP – Santa Maria, California
Wiegmann Associates – Saint Charles, Missouri
100,001-200,000 hours
Rabe Environmental Systems, Inc. – Erie, Pennsylvania
Westside Mechanical Group – Naperville, Illinois
Research Air Flo, Inc. – Atlanta, Georgia
50,001-100,000 hours
Castle Heating & Air, Inc. – Solon, Ohio
GES Sheet Metal, Inc. – Fontana, California
S&Z Sheetmetal, Inc. – Flint, Michigan
25,001-50,000 hours
Gerard Sheet Metal Fabricators, Inc. – East Brunswick, New Jersey
Parker Sheet Metal Inc. – Frederick, Colorado
Range Cornice & Roofing Company – Hibbing, Minnesota
1-25,000 hours
RC Metal Worx, LLC – Pendleton, Indiana
Forced Air Systems Inc. – Sterling Heights, Michigan
Eber HVAC, Inc. – Johnstown, Pennsylvania
Chapter Participation Awards
First Place – Sheet Metal Contractors Association of Philadelphia and Vicinity
Second Place – SMACNA Western Washington
Third Place – SMACNA Mid-Atlantic
Honorable Mention – Georgia SMACNA
Overall Winner, Canada
Modern Niagara – Toronto, Ontario
Honorable Mentions, Canada
Allied Blower & Sheet Metal, Ltd. – Surrey, British Columbia
Crozier Environmental Inc. – Orono, Ontario
SMACNA provides members with safety programming, policies, training, OSHA compliance resources and assistance, and more. Over the last year, SMACNA has also provided members with COVID-19 safety resources and best practices for mitigating risk on the job site. For more information, visit https://www.smacna.org/resources/business-management/safety-and-health