CHANTILLY, Va. — The Sheet Metal and Air Conditioning Contractors’ National Association (SMACNA), an organization dedicated to promoting quality and excellence in the sheet metal and air conditioning industry, today announced the winners of its Annual Safety Excellence Awards. The recognition program stems from SMACNA’s yearly safety survey and celebrates members who report the lowest injury and illness rates and who continue to adopt a safety culture along with safe practices on the job site.

“Nothing is more important to SMACNA than the health and safety of our members and their employees,” said Vince Sandusky, CEO, SMACNA. “Congratulations to the winners of this year’s Safety Excellence Awards. You should feel proud of what you’ve accomplished as low injury and illness rates speak volumes to your best-in-class performance within the industry.”

Twenty-seven member companies received the 2021 Safety Excellence Award for overall safety performance based on people-hours worked and OSHA incidence rates as reported in the annual safety survey. Award winners in Canada were recognized based on performance as measured against Canadian safety programs, which are conducted on a provincial basis rather than the national OSHA program in the U.S. Detailed results from the U.S. survey can be found in the “SMACNA Safety Statistics Profile” report due out later in the summer.

First place winners will be presented with the award during SMACNA’s Annual Convention in October. All others will receive the award via mail over the summer. Award winners include:

Over 500,000 hours

TCM Corp – Portland, Oregon

Baker Group – Ankeny, Iowa

Control Air Enterprises LLC – Anaheim, California

400,001-500,000 hours

Streimer – Portland, Oregon

Integrated Facility Services – Fenton, Missouri

MG McGrath, Inc. – Maplewood, Minnesota

300,001-400,000 hours

General Sheet Metal – Clackamas, Oregon

Mall City Mechanical – Kalamazoo, Michigan

Peck Hannaford & Briggs Co. – Cincinnati, Ohio

200,001-300,000 hours

Climate Engineers – Hiawatha, Iowa

Smith MEP – Santa Maria, California

Wiegmann Associates – Saint Charles, Missouri

100,001-200,000 hours

Rabe Environmental Systems, Inc. – Erie, Pennsylvania

Westside Mechanical Group – Naperville, Illinois

Research Air Flo, Inc. – Atlanta, Georgia

50,001-100,000 hours

Castle Heating & Air, Inc. – Solon, Ohio

GES Sheet Metal, Inc. – Fontana, California

S&Z Sheetmetal, Inc. – Flint, Michigan

25,001-50,000 hours

Gerard Sheet Metal Fabricators, Inc. – East Brunswick, New Jersey

Parker Sheet Metal Inc. – Frederick, Colorado

Range Cornice & Roofing Company – Hibbing, Minnesota

1-25,000 hours

RC Metal Worx, LLC – Pendleton, Indiana

Forced Air Systems Inc. – Sterling Heights, Michigan

Eber HVAC, Inc. – Johnstown, Pennsylvania

Chapter Participation Awards

First Place – Sheet Metal Contractors Association of Philadelphia and Vicinity

Second Place – SMACNA Western Washington

Third Place – SMACNA Mid-Atlantic

Honorable Mention – Georgia SMACNA

Overall Winner, Canada

Modern Niagara – Toronto, Ontario

Honorable Mentions, Canada

Allied Blower & Sheet Metal, Ltd. – Surrey, British Columbia

Crozier Environmental Inc. – Orono, Ontario

SMACNA provides members with safety programming, policies, training, OSHA compliance resources and assistance, and more. Over the last year, SMACNA has also provided members with COVID-19 safety resources and best practices for mitigating risk on the job site. For more information, visit https://www.smacna.org/resources/business-management/safety-and-health