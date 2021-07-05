HOUSTON — DCCM, a national provider of design, consulting, and program and construction management services, acquired R. G. Miller Engineers Inc.

R. G. Miller is a growing provider of a wide range of infrastructure services to both public and private sector clients. In acquiring the firm, DCCM is partnering with industry veteran Jack Miller, who will continue in his role as president of R. G. Miller.

“I’ve known and worked with Jack in the civil engineering industry for over 30 years and am thrilled to have him as a business partner and a member of the DCCM team,” said James F. (Jim) Thompson, CEO, DCCM. “Jack has built R. G. Miller into an incredible business, and we plan to only compound this success. We’re looking to build on this momentum and aggressively expand our growth throughout Texas and the entirety of North America.”

Jack Miller, President of R. G. Miller, added, “We are looking forward to partnering with DCCM as we begin an exciting new chapter of our story. Having the opportunity to leverage our history and experiences with those of Jim’s within the Texas and U.S. marketplace will undoubtedly help accelerate our growth along with our breadth and depth of services.”

