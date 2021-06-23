For systems integrators, the 2021 stimulus package created a rare opportunity in K-12 public schools. Districts across the U.S. are saddled with outdated HVAC systems, and have struggled to find space in their budgets for upgrades. But with $122 billion in federal funding now available for energy efficiency and air quality projects, SIs can help schools move to best-in-class automation systems like KMC Commander. And with help from global electronics distributor Arrow, SIs can use this opportunity to bring their solutions to market for more extensive smart-building upgrades.
