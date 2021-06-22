LEBANON, Tenn. — Lochinvar, a manufacturer of high-efficiency boilers and water heaters, announces the addition of Thermal-Stor™, a new storage tank line designed to complement Lochinvar commercial heat pumps. The storage tank’s patent pending baffle design reduces water velocity in the tank, keeping water hot by providing maximum stratification.

The new line includes models HP250G, HP500G, HP750G, and HP1000G. These units promote the benefits of stratification even more when installed in a bank to support heat pump operation by pulling water from the tanks in series rather than all the tanks at once in a parallel arrangement. Hot water enters and leaves one tank, reducing the opportunity for turbulent flow in the storage bank. If the system doesn’t need it, the tanks will continue to fill until water reserves are needed.

“Launching the Thermal-Stor tank line on the heels of our commercial heat pump introduction is part of the greater Lochinvar vision to provide best-in-class solutions and a turnkey experience for our customers,” said Jonathan Baggett, Lochinvar project coordinator. “This state-of-the-art product line will allow for highly efficient storage of large amounts of hot water generated by products like heat pumps operating in off-peak conditions.”

Lochinvar also utilized a proprietary foaming process in the creation of the Thermal-Stor line, utilizing five inches of high-density foam to provide an unprecedented insulation value of R30. This feature essentially turns the tank into a thermal storage battery, which is among the first product of its kind.

Designed to maximize efficiencies in water storage, Thermal-Stor tanks feature up to 95% drawdown, surpassing the industry standard of 60%-70%. All models also come with a manway for easy servicing.

Thermal-Stor tanks enhance a heat pump’s performance, making the product more efficient by allowing it to run in off-peak conditions when electrical rates are the lowest. Lochinvar currently offers 20 commercial heat pump models, ranging from 25,000-250,000 Btu/hr. with modular installation capabilities up to 2 million Btu/hr. With Thermal-Stor tanks, specifying engineers, architects, and plumbing contractors now have additional options to meet energy savings and sustainability goals when bidding on large commercial properties.

Lochinvar is uniquely positioned to offer complete solutions in the commercial water heating space with air and water source heat pumps, storage tanks, and back-up heating options, available as separate products or in custom package systems. For more information, visit www.lochinvar.com.