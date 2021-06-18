COMMERCE, Calif. — ASC Engineered Solutions, a producer and supplier of precision engineered pipe connections, valves, support solutions, and related services, has acquired Trenton Pipe Nipple Co, LLC of Federalsburg, Maryland.

Trenton Pipe Nipple Co. produces and supplies brass and stainless nipples, fittings, and pipe to industrial pipe, valve, and fittings markets. In addition, the company’s custom fabrication capabilities will enable ASC Engineered Solutions to handle special customer requests for certain pipe nipples.

“We expect that the addition of Trenton Pipe Nipple will strengthen our organization’s ability to provide differentiated solutions to our customers,” said Jason Hild, CEO, ASC Engineered Solutions.

“We are excited to have the additional product breadth, knowledgeable team members, and distribution partners that Trenton Pipe Nipple brings to us,” said Dean Taylor, executive vice president. “I would personally like to thank Steve Holloway, past owner of Trenton, for his dedication to our industry and wish him well as he transitions into retirement. Steve will provide consultative support through the integration.”

