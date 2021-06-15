Lindon, Utah — Aquatherm announced that Derek Robinson and Scott Wood have joined the company as regional sales managers.

Robinson, the company’s new regional sales manager – East Coast, will be responsible for growing the company’s business in the northeast U.S. and the East Coast to South Carolina along with the inland states of Pennsylvania and Tennessee and parts of Kentucky and Tennessee. He has nearly 20 years’ experience in the plumbing and piping industry including sales roles with some of its largest manufacturers and distributors and has been a top performer.

As Aquatherm’s new regional sales manager – Great Lakes Region, Wood will be responsible for growing the company’s business in the Great Lakes states and upper Midwest, including Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota. He has more than 20 years’ experience in the plumbing and piping industry and has also excelled in sales leader in roles with some of the industry’s largest manufacturers and distributors.

“We are proud and excited to welcome Derek and Scott to Aquatherm,” said Glen Miller, Aquatherm’s vice president of sales. “They are both experienced professionals who will provide valuable expertise as we continue to grow our culture of excellence for the benefit of our customers.”