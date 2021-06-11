NEW YORK — Claudia Bilotto and Daniel Bridges have been appointed to key southeast regional leadership positions in the southern states district of WSP USA, an engineering and professional services consultancy.

Bilotto, who most recently led the Georgia transportation business for WSP, will lead the entire southern states district for the firm. Bridges has served as a senior project manager for several major transportation projects across the region for WSP and will now lead the southern states district transportation business.

“Both Claudia and Daniel have demonstrated experience building high-performing teams that bring our best talents to bear to serve our clients and to improve our communities,” said Stephen Dale, WSP Southeast regional president. “I look forward to working with Claudia and Daniel and continuing their achievements and successes with WSP clients in the region.”

Bilotto joined WSP in 2014 as an assistant vice president and planning and environment manager for the Atlanta office. She has led Georgia’s transportation business since 2017.

Her 22 years of industry experience include managing state and regional long-range plans; multi-modal countywide and corridor studies; roadway, rail, and transit feasibility studies; environmental documentation; and stakeholder and public participation strategy development and implementation for departments of transportation, transit agencies, county, and city governments.

In her new role with the firm, Bilotto will be responsible for strategic business development, client service delivery, and financial performance for the region. She will build on the southern states’ current successes with a focus on developing the firm’s expertise, relationships, and technical capabilities to benefit new and existing clients with their projects.

Bilotto received a bachelor’s degree in telecommunications from Penn State University and a master’s degree in city planning from the Georgia Institute of Technology. She is registered with the American Institute of Certified Planners.

During his 27 years as a project manager with WSP, Bridges has successfully led major transportation projects across the region and helped to build a competitive advantage for the southeast in design-build expertise. He moves into his new role from the major projects group, where he was focused on management of alternative delivery projects.

In his new leadership role, Bridges will provide leadership to grow the transportation business line, a clear definition of roles within the organization and support development of new tools and processes to continue delivering outstanding projects and services for WSP clients. His responsibilities also include oversight of the firm’s technical excellence centers (TECs) and local business leads.

Throughout his career, Bridges has been responsible for finding contractor and consultant teaming partners for WSP design-build projects in the Carolinas. He recently served as project manager for the Triangle Expressway Southeast Extension (NC Route 540) in Raleigh and as the Southeast Civil TEC lead.

Bridges earned his bachelor’s degree and master’s degree in civil engineering from North Carolina State University. He is licensed as a design-build professional by the Design-Build Institute of America.

WSP’s Southern States District covers North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Mississippi, Alabama, Louisiana, and Tennessee. For more information, visit www.wsp.com.