WASHINGTON — Linda Bauer Darr, president and CEO of the American Council of Engineering Companies (ACEC) released the following statement in support of the INVEST in America Act.

“America’s engineering industry is pleased to see Chairman DeFazio move ahead with the markup of the INVEST in America Act,” she said. “It’s a positive sign that Congress remains committed to moving forward with a robust replacement to the FAST Act and it is our hope that this legislation can serve as the cornerstone of a much larger infrastructure package.

“The dramatic increases in authorization levels in the INVEST in America Act are welcomed by our industry, as are measures in the bill to promote a more resilient transportation system. No one understands the importance of resilient and durable infrastructure more than the engineers who sign their names to a design.

“The INVEST in America Act is an important step towards a long overdue generational investment in the nation’s infrastructure. We still have work to do with Chairman DeFazio to protect engineering firms with PPP loans from regulatory overreach, and we look forward to working with both parties to secure passage by the House.”

