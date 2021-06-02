BURBANK, Calif. — Steril-Aire’s new Power Supply Cabinet (PSC) makes custom UVC systems easier to install with an indoor/outdoor series of cabinets that hold up to eight power supplies in a small footprint.

Steril-Aire’s PSCs bring custom indoor/outdoor ease of installation to the company’s line of high-performance UVC for HVAC systems. The PSC provides an electrical enclosure housing anywhere from one to eight power supplies that is NEMA 4X rated. The larger enclosure uses less real estate when looking for a place to install.

The PSC is the next evolution in expanding the build-your-own enhanced series of UVC solutions available today. Able to install inside or outside of the air handler, even if that equipment is outdoor, installation and any ongoing maintenance is more accessible and easier to work with. The PSC comes with female M12 port and three-foot emitter connection cable for each power supply. Optional M12 extension cables are also available in 5-, 10-, 20-, and 30-foot lengths. This ensures maximum flexibility of design. One electrical line to a PSC powers all ballasts in the enclosure.

As with all Steril-Aire solutions, the PSC supports germicidal UVC irradiation solutions, proven as an effective inactivation method for mold, bacteria, and viruses. For more information, visit www.steril-aire.com.