HOLLYWOOD, Fla. — NV5 Global Inc., a provider of compliance, technology, and engineering consulting solutions, awarded the first 10 academic scholarships through a five-year $275,000 commitment to the National Society of Black Engineers (NSBE).

Scholarships were awarded to undergraduate and graduate level students from all six NSBE Regions based on personal essays, educational accomplishments, and professional recommendations. This year’s award recipients are studying a variety of disciplines, including chemical, civil, electrical, industrial, and mechanical engineering; material science and engineering; and computer science.

This year’s scholarship recipients include:

Ginikachi Anyene - State University of New York at Binghampton;

Amman Askaw - Cal Poly;

Ayooluwa Balogun - Duke University;

Demetri Blackwood - Kettering University;

Ngozi Ezeokek - University of Washington;

Danielle Holt - Villanova University;

Chad Jones - Southern University and A&M College;

Stephanie Jones - Northwestern University;

Tasimba Jonga - University of Tennessee, Knoxville; and

Abubakir Siedahmed - California State University, Los Angeles.



With more than 24,000 members worldwide, the mission of NSBE is to increase the number of culturally responsible black engineers who excel academically, succeed professionally, and positively impact the community.

“The future of the nation’s infrastructure will be shaped by a diverse and talented pool of engineers and scientists, and it is important to us to contribute to the education and development of the next generation of technical professionals,” said Dickerson Wright, P.E., chairman and CEO of NV5.

“NV5 is very pleased with the quantity and quality of scholarship applications received from NSBE members,” said Dr. Carl Henderson, P.E., GE, chief diversity officer for NV5. “The applicants truly meet the intent and goals of the NSBE mission statement, and we look forward to our continued relationship with NSBE and its members.”

For more information, visit www.nv5.com/esg.