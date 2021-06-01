MILWAUKEE — Hitachi’s new line of mini-split systems employs the latest technologies to maximize comfort and ensure healthy indoor air.

An intelligent human sensor system monitors and responds to the environment to provide continuous comfort;

Temperature and humidity levels are controlled when set to dehumidification mode;

Innovative FrostWash technology ensures indoor air is fresh and clean by eliminating dust, bacteria, and mold; and

User-friendly airCloud Home app puts control in the palm of the owner’s hand and is fully compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, enabling voice control when hands are full.

Vector DC Inverter Technology

Hitachi mini splits feature vector DC inverters to achieve high performance energy efficiency. These inverters cool with maximum capacity at start-up, then automatically slow down and operate at minimum capacity to maintain room temperature at a comfortable level.

A special microchip that is pre-loaded with the compressor’s data will constantly monitor its operation while running. This helps the unit to adjust the amount of energy needed by sending accurate instructions to the compressor to achieve the optimal rotation speed and avoid unnecessary power waste.

A System for Every Application

Hitachi mini splits are flexible, easy to install, and offer a wide range of sizes to make it easy to specify the perfect solution for your project. A cooling-only lock function prohibits heat when used in ambient cooling applications. Single-zone systems are available in 115 V or 208/230 V with capacities ranging from 0.75 to 3 ton. Multi-zone systems can accommodate up to five zones with 208/230 V and capacities ranging from 1.5-3.5 ton. For more information, visit www.us.hitachiaircon.com.