MILWAUKEE — Johnson Controls, a provider of smart, healthy, and sustainable buildings, is introducing Cloudvue with access control, with the Tyco Kantech KT-1 one-door controller. This technology collaboration enables centrally managed cloud video surveillance and access control across an entire organization from a single browser, part of the Johnson Controls commitment to providing technology so customers can maintain safe building environments, healthy business operations, and seamless occupant experiences.

The combination of the KT-1 one-door controller and Cloudvue Security Management allows organizations of all sizes to easily manage doors, users, and schedules from any browser or mobile device. Users can receive intelligent alerts on real-time door activity from the integrated video surveillance and access control platform. Cloudvue provides organizations with powerful intelligence that streamlines security, improves operational efficiency beyond security, and integrates with the Johnson Controls’ OpenBlue digital platforms, a complete suite of connected solutions for sustainability, new healthy occupant experiences, and safety and security solutions.

“The combination of the KT-1 and Cloudvue provides end users with multiple modes of operation to fit a variety of operational needs within the same organization using a single door controller,” said Scott Humphreys, senior product manager, Cloudvue, Johnson Controls. “The native integration offered between Kantech and Cloudvue ensures seamless operation and more robust feature sets for any access control configuration.”

The Kantech KT-1 is available as a cloud managed, ethernet-ready, powered single-door controller with support for up to two readers for entry and exit control. Connected to the Cloudvue security management cloud service, the KT1 delivers advanced access control features with fully integrated cloud video surveillance options.

The KT-1 also offers the following features:

Single touch button for fast & automatic controller enrolment;

Plug & play installation;

Power over Ethernet (PoE) – Flexible power input; and

Highly secure 128-bit AES encryption.

To learn more, visit: https://www.cloudvue.io.