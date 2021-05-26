INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — HEMCO’s HEPA/carbon filtration module is specifically engineered for hazardous radiochemical applications. This filter is designed to capture contaminated particulate with 99.99% eff HEPA and fumes with carbon efficiently and effectively prior to discharge to the outside environment. The filter housing is fabricated of welded-type 304 stainless steel and is equipped with gasketed, removeable access filter change-out doors, a safety bag and assembly, inlet and outlet plenums, magnehelic gages, and inlet and outlet dampers to safely close and isolate the filter section from the ventilation system for filter change out. The airflow dictates the number of housing modules based on the cfm volume. For more information, visit www.hemcocorp.com/cafs.html.