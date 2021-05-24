FREMONT, Calif. — Nationwide Boiler Inc., a supplier of temporary and permanent boiler systems worldwide, announced today the results from their 40th Annual Charity Golf Tournament held in Pebble Beach, California, earlier this month. After the postponement of the event last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, the company was able to coordinate a safe and successful event with about two-thirds of the usual attendance and no in-person banquets. With these factors at play, Nationwide Boiler raised an impressive $40,000, which will be split and donated to the beneficiaries of this year’s tournament: Make-A-Wish® Greater Bay Area and The American Boiler Manufacturers Association (ABMA) Randy Rawson Scholarship Fund.

The two-day event included a practice round of golf at The Links at Spanish Bay, followed by tournament play at the Pebble Beach Golf Links. Funds were raised prior to and throughout the event in the form of hole sponsors and other sponsorship options, competitions including a four-man scramble and two-man best ball, mulligan sales, raffle ticket sales, and, for the first time in the history of their event, an online auction. While the loss of in-person banquets caused a loss of multiple revenue streams, the addition of the online auction provided an opportunity for those not in attendance to participate in the auction, or to make a direct donation to the cause.

Consisting of customers, vendors, and boiler industry representatives, the group came together to safely support these two outstanding organizations and continue Nationwide Boiler’s 40-year tradition of giving back to the community. For more information, visit www.nationwideboiler.com.