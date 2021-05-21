WATERTOWN, Mass. — Bosch Thermotechnology, a global source of high-quality heating and cooling systems, unveiled its Singular Boiler series, delivering optimal comfort and hot water in one simple solution.

The Bosch Singular Boiler series includes the Singular 5200 and Singular 4000 solutions, delivering 5.2 and 4 gallons of hot water per minute, respectively, giving users the ability to operate multiple showers and other hot water applications simultaneously. Featuring a 95% AFUE rating and a turndown ratio of up to 10:1, the units include simple, four-digit displays, and dual stainless steel heat exchangers.

In addition to optimal hot water output, the Singular 5200 unit offers 140,000 Btu input for space heating, while the 4000 unit offers 80,000 Btu, delivering the ideal low-cost, high-value solution across a variety of residential needs based on home size. The units also feature an internal circulator and the capability for outdoor reset.

“We’ve received customer demand for a Bosch high output combiboiler for some time, and we’re incredibly excited to expand our portfolio with our Singular Boiler Series,” said Christopher Kyes, product manager at Bosch Thermotechnology. “The easy-to-install boilers deliver enough hot water for multiple applications simultaneously, meaning you don’t have to argue anymore over who gets to shower first.”

The Singular Boiler system was designed with simplicity in mind, making for easy installation and use. The Singular Boiler Series is Energy Star rated and California Proposition 65 and NOx compliant. The units carry Bosch’s unparalleled engineering and expertise along with its Bosch boiler warranty. For more information, visit https://www.bosch-climate.us/.