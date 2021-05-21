CORK, Ireland — Johnson Controls International plc, a global provider of smart, healthy, and sustainable buildings, has completed the acquisition of Silent-Aire.

Silent-Aire, headquartered in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, specializes in the design, engineering, and manufacturing of mission critical custom air handlers and modular data centers for hyperscale cloud and colocation providers. Silent-Aire's portfolio of data center solutions allow for rapid deployment of critical infrastructure in flexible configurations with a focus on quality, scalability, and speed-to-market.

“We are thrilled to formally welcome the Silent-Aire family to Johnson Controls, and we are eager to begin driving further innovation and increasing customer value,” said George Oliver, chairman and CEO. “This strategic combination broadens our portfolio of sustainable and reliable data center solutions while fostering a well-established entrepreneurial spirit and customer-centric culture that will fuel growth in this end market globally.”

Silent-Aire will be reported within the Global Products segment. Revenue for fiscal year 2021 (May) is expected to approximate $650 million. The transaction is expected to be slightly accretive to Johnson Controls adjusted EPS from continuing operations in fiscal 2021, and $0.07 to $0.09 accretive in fiscal 2022.

A slide presentation with additional details regarding the transaction was made available at the time the agreement to acquire Silent-Aire was announced, and can be found on the “Events & Presentations” section of the company’s website.