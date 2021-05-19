SAINT PAUL, Minn. — Jeffrey Lipovetz has been named COO at TKDA to oversee day-to-day operations and help advance planning, growth, and expansion strategies for the full-service engineering, architecture, and planning consulting firm.

He takes the position after serving as vice president of facilities engineering, the largest division at the employee-owned firm.

Lipovetz has more than 30 years of high-level management experience in previous positions held in the U.S., Canada, and South America. He brings skills in organizational design and leadership, strategic planning, negotiations, and systems improvement.

“Jeff’s solid managerial skills and diverse organizational experience will help us build on our existing services and expanding client base as our offices are growing across the country,” said Tom Stoneburner, president and CEO, TKDA. “Naming Jeff COO harnesses his deep operational knowledge to assist us in achieving our strategic business objectives.”

Lipovetz has an engineering degree from Montana College of Mineral Science and Technology and is a current board member of the Iron Mining Association of Minnesota.

“As we continue to grow and expand our national presence, it is exciting to work with our talented operational teams to build on the momentum we are experiencing at TKDA,” Lipovetz said. “Further, it is a privilege to be able to contribute to the continued success of this 111-year-old consulting firm.”

