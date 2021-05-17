LANCASTER, N.Y. — Pfannenberg Inc., a global manufacturer of thermal management technologies, announces the release of updated 34X1C/DTS 36X1C Series Cooling Units, which offer superior capacity, more efficient design, and a robust build to ensure a longer service life of the cooling unit.

The new DTS 34X1C / DTS 36X1C Series Cooling Units are designed to take up less space while delivering greater cooling capacity. These units boast a high power to cooling ratio. The DTS 34X1C Units provide 1.5 ton of cooling capacity, while the DTS 36X1C units provide up to 2-ton capacity at normal operation. Both series are designed with the same dimension and mounting cutout, so they can be easily interchanged depending on cooling demand. They are also backwards compatible with Pfannenberg’s older design (DTS 34X1 and DTS 36X1), making them a versatile option for enclosures cooling.

The electrical system of these cooling units has been updated to include a smaller and simpler power connecter to reduce the protrusion of the connecter into the cabinet, thus freeing up valuable real estate. Other features include easy panel access and a front status LED display to help simplify maintenance or service interval. These cooling units were built on an “open design,” so critical components can be accessed easily for maintenance purposes. The refrigeration system is totally redesigned with longer and more robust service life in mind, helping end users focus on uptime and prevent disruption in operation.

Both these units are ideal for high heat loads, especially high horsepower drive enclosures. They are available in different NEMA or UL-type ratings — 12/3R/4/4X and different voltages. They also include many other critical application features, such as active condensate management, coated corrosion-resistance condenser coils, and a high-flow evaporator fan. Options for low-ambient, integrated heater, and Modbus connectivity will be soon available as well.

For more information, visit www.pfannenbergusa.com/thermal-management/cooling-units/dts-34x1c-and-36x1c.