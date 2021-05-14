ROCKMART, Ga. — As the company’s U.S. market share continues to grow in 2021, Miura America has taken steps to build on that reputation with the promotion of several key executives and the addition of new team members throughout the company.

“We are pleased to recognize members of the Miura team who have helped us to achieve our great success,” said Tatsuya Fujiwara, president, Miura America. “That success has also allowed us to welcome new members to our team and continue to support our great customers with innovative products and services.”

Among those promoted was Paul, O’Donnell, who will now assume the role of executive vice president.

O’Donnell, who began working with Miura in 2005 as a regional sales manager, has been instrumental in the company’s growth, which he credits to the Miura sales team and rep organization for “effectively competing against traditional brands and providing customers with the information they need to understand why Miura boilers are more efficient, more reliable, and more ecologically friendly.”

“In these challenging times, it is essential that businesses, schools and hospitals be able to operate their steam plants in a manner consistent with their needs, and that means relying on Miura’s modular, more efficient boiler systems that can respond quickly to changing requirements,” said O’Donnell.

Miura has been manufacturing steam boilers for more than 60 years, and, today, it will continue to be supported in the U.S. market by Arne Irwin, who has been promoted to vice president, strategy, and will also be overseeing marketing and business development.

Arne’s responsibilities will include guiding strategic development while continuing his work with Steam as a Service, a next-generation program that was introduced in 2020 and requires no upfront costs while delivering state-of-the-art, fully controlled steam for a single monthly fee.

Andy Miller, vice president of maintenance operations, Miura, is a new team member who was formerly a combat veteran of the U.S. Army, where he served as an engineer and achieved the rank of Captain.

Miller also has extensive private sector experience in supply chain, operations, and quality control and will work closely with Miura’s logistics group to continue and support the excellent work initiated by Brandon Rueter.

In 2009, Miura began its U.S. manufacturing operations in Rockmart, Georgia, which will now be run by new Eddie Everson, plant manager, who brings 15 years of experience in materials management, operations management, and plant management of more than 500 employees in the wire and cable industry.

Kiyo Sato will also be joining Miura as the new lead on global account development, where his 15 years with the company creating and implementing business strategies for current and new multiple installation customers will help to strengthen Miura’s world-wide leadership.

Miura’s modular-styled boilers and technology allow users to completely turn boilers off easily, or turn them on for full steam in less than five minutes; a remarkable advantage that maximizes efficiency, conserves resources, reduces emissions, and controls fuel costs.

Anticipating and responding to customer needs and requirements, has been the driving force behind the Miura brand from the beginning,” adds Mr. O’Donnell. “Today, we are in a better position than ever to deliver on that promise.”

For more information, visit www.miuraboiler.com.