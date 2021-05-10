APPLE VALLEY, Minn. — Science Based Targets (SBT), an organization dedicated to driving climate action in the private sector, recently granted Uponor approval of its new greenhouse gas (GHG) emission-reduction targets. The SBT initiative defines and promotes best practice in science-based target setting and independently assesses companies’ goals. The targets are set in alignment with the latest climate science requirements needed to meet the goals of the Paris Agreement and aim to limit the global temperature rise to 1.5°C (approximately 3°F).

Uponor’s new climate-related targets are:

Reduce absolute scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions by 46% by 2030;

Reduce absolute scope 3 GHG emissions from purchased goods and services and upstream transportation and distribution by 14% by 2030; and

All purchased electricity to be renewable by 2025. The baseline for targets is 2019.

Uponor acknowledges its products also influence indirect emissions from buildings and infrastructure when they are in use, mainly in the form of heat losses from heat and water distribution systems to the environment. The company plans to address these dynamics through collaboration across the whole construction value chain.

“At Uponor, continuous improvement is part of our DNA,” says Bill Gray, president, Uponor North America. “And science-based climate targets take continuous improvement to the next level. We are fully committed to participating in the global effort to lower GHG emissions through ambitious metrics and measurements. It’s critical that we all look to be part of the solution.”

Uponor will also continue to invest in R&D activities that improve its products’ performance in use and work together with its stakeholders and value chain to further develop how its products are installed, integrated, used, and maintained in the built environment to enable reduction of indirect use-phase emissions.

“Being climate smart and mitigating emissions is essential for all companies,” says Jyri Luomakoski, president and CEO, Uponor Corp. “By committing to science-based climate targets, we not only want to indicate our ambition level, but we also want to drive our own activities, develop our offering, and build our company culture with positive challenges. We want to do our part in safeguarding the planet for future generations.”

On Dec. 9, 2020, Uponor announced that the company is committing to the United Nations Global Compact Business Ambition for 1.5°C initiative in the fight against climate change. Business Ambition for 1.5°C is an urgent call to action from a global coalition of UN agencies along with business and industry leaders. Uponor has been a signatory of UN Global Compact since 2018. For more information, visit www.uponor.com.